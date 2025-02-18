SLO County and City of Atascadero celebrate alliance with 3CE

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The beginning of a win-win situation for power customers and providers in SLO county was celebrated in Atascadero today.

Central Coast Community Energy — or 3CE — is a governmental agency that sources competitively priced electricity from renewable and clean energy resources.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) provides infrastructure and delivery of power services already in place.

The main goal of this public agency is to give locals a stronger say in where their energy comes from, and in setting their rates.

A community reception was held at Atascadero city hall on Tuesday, ushering in the new collaboration.