Santa Maria begins major landscaping renovations around City Hall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria has started a major renovation project that will dramatically transform the grounds around City Hall.

The first phase of the project is now underway at the site located on the busy intersection of Broadway and Cook Street.

Phase one began this week along the Broadway frontage (State Highway 135) with removal of concrete walkways, turf grass, two magnolia trees, and signage.

Once completed, the project will new signage, a public event space, waterwise plant material and revised electrical work.

The City said the transformation is being done in order to comply with mandatory State of California water restrictions.

In a release, the City added the goal is create a low water-use, low-maintenance planted area with pavers and walkways.

In addition, the changes will complement the colorful community mural mounted on the former Public Library that faces Broadway. The mural was unveiled last summer and is part of the City's effort to enhance the community through its Public Art Master Plan.

Phase Two of the project will be along the Cook Street side of City Hall, while Phase Three will be along the South McClelland Street frontage.

Work on the current renovations is expected to last several months.