See How Many Clubs Allan Hancock Students Can Join at Bulldog Bow WOW

Jarrod Zinn
By
today at 11:59 am
Published 12:29 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The annual Bulldog Bow WOW event took place at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

Students, who recently started their fall classes, got the chance to break the ice with their peers, discover counseling and career path services, or join a club.

Studies have shown that students with higher engagement in their campus communities through clubs reflect higher GPAs and acceleration through their college careers.

Allan Hancock College’s student population is a diverse mix from recent high school graduates to older non-traditional students, and just about everyone in between.

Club options include but are not limited to Alpha Gamma Sigma, fashion, pride, robotics, and more.

Community partners such as the Marines and the City of Santa Maria Police Department also participate, offering opportunities in those fields as well.

Student ambassadors and club leaders say they are grateful for this yearly event themselves, and they know other students share the same gratitude.

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

