Financial education activity provides Santa Maria students with a ‘reality’ check

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Hundreds of Santa Maria High School students were able to experience what it's like to budget personal funds during a financial literacy educational event held on Friday.

About 800 freshman participated in the school's third annual "Reality Fair" that took part throughout the day inside the school's Wilson Gym.

"The event provides an engaging and eye-opening experience where students learn to manage a paycheck, make real-world financial decisions, and navigate adult responsibilites," said Santa Maria High School counselor, Fatima Gonzalez.

"For many, it's a thrilling experience that inspires them to dream big while serving as a much-needed reality check about life ahead. This also serves as a reminder to students that it's never too late to improve their high school performance and aim for success."

For four minutes at a time, students visited the seven stations that were categorized in real life financial needs, such as utilities, insurance, food, transportation and entertainment.

Each student used an Excel spreadsheet that was downloaded onto their personal tablet and needed to budget their monthly expenses according to a previously determined fictitious paycheck, which was determined by a student's grade point average from the first semester.

Helping out with the event were several professionals from local business, such as SESLOC Credit Union, Santa Maria Kia, PB & Associates Real Estate Services, Kohls, REYCO Insurance Services, as well as Santa Maria High School staff.