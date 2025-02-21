Skunk stinks up classroom at Hope Elementary School in Santa Barbara 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Students from Hope Elementary School came to school smelling fumes from a skunk.

Staff members say the smell was so bad they had to move their kids into another classroom.

They say a skunk snuck inside the classroom overnight while janitors were cleaning.

They’re not sure why the skunk decided to enter the classroom.

While crews air out the classroom using several fans, kids are hoping the smell will go away soon so they can return to their classroom.

