Skip to Content
Education

Skunk stinks up classroom at Hope Elementary School in Santa Barbara 

Patricia Martellotti | KEYT
By
New
today at 12:01 pm
Published 12:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Students from Hope Elementary School came to school smelling fumes from a skunk.

Staff members say the smell was so bad they had to move their kids into another classroom.

They say a skunk snuck inside the classroom overnight while janitors were cleaning. 

They’re not sure why the skunk decided to enter the classroom.

While crews air out the classroom using several fans, kids are hoping the smell will go away soon so they can return to their classroom. 

Find out the students' reaction when they came to school tonight on NewsChannel 3!

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content