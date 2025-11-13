Santa Barbara man arrested in connection with years-long abuse of an underage girl

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – A 47-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an investigation into unlawful sexual acts between him and an underage girl over multiple years.

In October of this year, local police received information about the grooming of an underage girl by an adult man which led to illegal sexual activity stated a press release Thursday from the Lompoc Police Department.

A 47-year-old Santa Barbara man was identified as the perpetrator during the investigation into the information and a warrant for multiple felony violations was obtained by investigators detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

Lompoc Police shared with Your News Channel that the 47-year-old knew the sexual assault survivor and the abuse happened over a four year period.

On Nov. 12, around 9 a.m., detectives arrested the 47-year-old in Lompoc and he is currently in custody with bail set at $100,000 noted the Lompoc Police Department.