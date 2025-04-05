Skip to Content
Man arrested March 29 for harrassing minor near Ojai

OJAI, Calif. – Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 46-year-old man on March 29 for harassing a minor several times near Ojai.

The 13-year-old victim first reported harassment while she walked home as early as November, reporting the incident to the VCSO and Ojai Police.

The victim once again reported harassment this March while walking home from school and Ojai Police agents found and arrested the 46-year-old after identification, according to the VCSO.

The VCSO then booked the man on two counts of Child Annoying.

