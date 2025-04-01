Ventura man arrested for attempted kidnapping March 25

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police Department officers arrested a 28-year-old Ventura man for an attempted kidnapping on March 25 at Telegraph Road and Nevada Ave..

The victim told VPD officers she got "bear-hugged" from behind by the 28-year-old after having headphones in while jogging.

The victim broke free and ran from the man when a witness in her car picked the victim up and started driving away, according to the VPD.

The witness took pictures of the suspect before he ran away and promptly put them on social media where another resident recognized him, detailed the VPD.

VPD detectives then found cameras in the area and identified the suspect before arresting him near his home. They then booked him at the Ventura County Jail for attempted kidnapping, according to the VPD.