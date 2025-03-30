Three arrested for organized retail thefts in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Three people were arrested Wednesday after stealing over $2,000 of clothing from the Nike Outlet Store in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

VCSO deputies tried stopping the getaway car before a pursuit started toward Simi Valley.

A helicopter helped spot the suspects fleeing on foot into a backyard shed in Simi Valley, according to the VCSO.

Several agencies helped the VCSO arrest a 28-year-old San Bernardino man, a 24-year-old San Bernardino man and a 15-year-old Banning male for the following charges:

organized retail theft

conspiracy

The 28-year-old was arrested for the following additional charges detailed the VCSO:

evading

child endangerment

The San Bernardino men were booked into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura, later posting bail, and the 15-year-old was cited and released to a responsible party, according to the VCSO.