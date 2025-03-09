Man arrested for dangerous firework possession in Ventura Saturday night

VENTURA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for dangerous firework possession near Surfer's Point in Ventura before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers found the man on the beach as some small fires broke out due to the fireworks spreading onto the sand, detailed the VPD.

VPD officers then arrested the man for possession of dangerous explosives and took him to the Ventura County Jail, according to the VPD.

Another person on the beach was found with a misdemeanor warrant out of Imperial County and was also taken to the Ventura County Jail.

Those with more information about the incident are asked to contact the VPD.