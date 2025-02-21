San Luis Obispo man arrested for selling narcotics Wednesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 22-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested Wednesday for selling narcotics at the 500 block of Highland Drive, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 22-year-old was extensively investigated after indications that he was selling counterfeit Adderall which has similar components to meth, explained the SLOPD.

SLO PD detectives served the 22-year-old a search warrant Wednesday and found narcotic pills, mushrooms and packaging linked to selling narcotics after a search.

The 22-year-old was then arrested and booked into the SLO County Jail on the following charges:

felony possession of a controlled substance for sale

felony transportation of a controlled substance for sale

sales of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school

The investigation is ongoing after the man's bail was set at $50,000 and he was released from custody, detailed the SLOPD.