4 arrested in Santa Barbara County human trafficking sting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a sting operation last week focusing on rescuing victims of human trafficking.

Three women engaged in the sales of sex acts were contacted and four sex buyers were arrested.

The names of the people arrested have not yet been released due to ongoing investigations, the sheriff's office said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force was established in 2016 with a $1.34 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. That grant was renewed in 2020 which will fund the task force through 2023.

The task force aims to identify and and arrest sex traffickers and connect victims of human trafficking with vital resources.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, you are urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip line at 805-681-4171. You can also provide an anonymous tip online.