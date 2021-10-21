Ventura police search for man suspected of robbing beauty store with handgun

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are searching for a suspected robber on Thursday after a beauty supply store was robbed at gunpoint.

Around 7:25 p.m., officers said their Police Command Center received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery had just occurred at the Sally's Beauty Supply on Telephone Road.

The caller told police the robber was a man in his mid-30s wearing a black beanie and camo face mask. He was reportedly armed with a handgun.

They said the man entered the business and demanded money from the employees while lifting his jacket and displaying a gun in his waistband.

One of the employees gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The man then reportedly fled the store on a bike eastbound through the parking lot.

Patrol units arrived at the scene in less than two minutes and searched the area for the robber, however, he was not found.

No one was injured during this incident.

Officers say anyone with information is urged to call the Ventura Police Department 805-650-8010.