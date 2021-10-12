Santa Maria elementary schools placed on brief lockdown as police serve warrant

Crime & Courts

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two elementary schools in Santa Maria were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning as police served a search warrant in the area.

The search warrant was served at an apartment on the 700 block of Meehan Street as part of an ongoing shooting investigation.

SMPD said the lockdown was a precautionary measure.

The lockdowns took place at Battles Elementary and Libbon Elementary. Police said the lockdowns were lifted shortly after 10 a.m.

Officers did not locate any shooting victims or new evidence from the shooting.