Social media threats made by Pioneer Valley High student determined to be hoax

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Pioneer Valley High School and Santa Maria police announced Friday that a few threats made by a student on social media were determined to be a hoax.

The school initially contacted police earlier this week after learning that a couple of students in a class were watching a video that showed a gun in a backpack.

As a precautionary measure, police searched the area but no weapon was found. The school was not locked down during the search.

Officers continued to investigate and said they were able to connect the social media posts to a specific student. Police said the gun in question was determined to be fake and the videos were reportedly taken at a home and not on campus.

School officials said the student was removed from school and will face Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) disciplinary action.

“The SMJUHSD would like to remind everyone that irresponsible use of social media can result in serious consequences for the responsible party,’’ said Kenny Klein, SMJUHSD spokesman. “This kind of activity will not be tolerated. We ask parents to please discuss the responsible use of social media usage. Confidentiality prevents the district from releasing any additional information. Please respect the privacy of our students, parents and staff.’’

The school said all involved parents and guardians will be notified of the situation. Staff members have already been informed.