Ventura police arrest two teens in connection with Mound Elementary fire investigation

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Two teenage girls were arrested by Ventura police this week in connection with a structure fire that broke out at Mound Elementary School in July.

The initial incident happened on July 22 around 2:40 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the school and reported finding a rear classroom heavily involved in fire. Crews worked to protect neighboring classrooms from damage while working to extinguish the bulk of the blaze.

After 40 minutes, the fire was considered fully out. Crews said they were successful in containing the fire to the classroom of origin with heavy smoke damage found in two adjoining classrooms.

At the time, fire investigators said the cause of the school fire was "suspicious in nature."

An investigation ensued with help from Ventura Police detectives, City Fire and the Ventura Unified School District.

Firefighters said they were able to determined two 15-year-old girls were responsible for deliberately starting the fire.

The investigation also illuminated a burglary and vandalism that had taken place at the same elementary school on June 25, 2021.

Both teen girls were arrested and booked at Ventura County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of arson.

Officers said the total damage to the school has been estimated at more than $1,000,000 with alternate classroom sites needing to be obtained.