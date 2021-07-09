3 people from Bakersfield arrested in Ventura for suspected catalytic converter thefts

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.- Three people from Bakersfield were arrested in Ventura County on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters at a parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Ventura Police said they were contacted about the theft around 3:56 pm in the parking lot of Lowes, in the 500 block of South Mills Road..

Two men were seen under a pick-up truck using a saw to remove the catalytic converter, investigators said. After removing the catalytic converter they entered a nearby car and fled the area and were last seen traveling northbound, police said.

Ventura Police responded and searched the surrounding area. They located the car on Telegraph Road at College Drive. The two men and a woman were inside the car. Upon investigation, officers located two catalytic converters and tools to remove them inside the suspect vehicle. All three are from Bakersfield and were arrested for possession of burglary tools, grand theft, vandalism, and conspiracy.