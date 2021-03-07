Ventura police search for man suspected of robbing gas station at knife-point

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a gas station at knife-point early Sunday morning.

Officers received a call about an armed robbery around 4:06 a.m. and responded to the 76 gas station on the 11000 block of Citrus Drive.

There, they learned a man in his mid-20's had entered the gas station with a knife and demanded cash from the clerk.

The man then obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

Officers searched the area for the man with help from a Ventura Police K9 Unit but were unable to locate him.

He was described as wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and had a brown bandanna face covering.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4444.