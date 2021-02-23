Ventura man arrested for DUI after driving in blocked-off downtown dining area

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura man was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into an outdoor dining tent while evading police Saturday night.

Around 9:18 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle driving around in the closed and barricaded area of Main Street and California Street. The area had been closed for several months to accommodate outdoor dining during the pandemic.

Upon arriving, officers spotted the vehicle driving south on California toward Santa Clara Street, still inside of the area where the road was closed.

The officers approached the car and instructed the driver to stop and turn off his vehicle, however, the man immediately put his car in reverse and fled.

While still driving in reverse, the man traveled Northbound on California Street where he attempted to turn, but ended up crashing into an unoccupied dining tent to the front of Finney's Crafthouse.

The man then traveled east on Main Street until he reached the barricades at Chestnut Street. He then reversed his vehicle and traveled west on Main Street back toward California Street where he was confronted once again by police on foot.

The man again refused to exit or turn off his vehicle, but was ultimately arrested by officers. Police said neither the suspect or any officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The 25-year-old Ventura man is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, hit and run, reckless driving, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they later reviewed video surveillance footage that captured

the man moving a barricade to gain access to the area with his vehicle.