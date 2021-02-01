Skip to Content
Crime
today at 7:50 pm
Published 7:41 pm

Shooting leaves one injured in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police and firefighters responded to a shooting Monday evening that left one person injured.

The shooting took place near the 100 block of E. Sunset Avenue around 7:05 p.m.

Crews said they found a man who sustained moderate but non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

He has since been transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This shooting is under investigation. Police said they are looking for one suspect who is believed to have fled the area.

Crews expect to remain on scene for another hour or two. Residents are asked to avoid the immediate area during that time.

NewsChannel 12 is on the way to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

