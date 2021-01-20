12-year-old boy injured in Lompoc shooting

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - A boy in Lompoc was reportedly injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Police say the shooing happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. in an area near the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue.

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was injured in the shooting.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter and his condition is unknown.

Police are looking for two men suspected to be involved in the shooting.

We have crew on the way. This is a developing story and we will bring you more updates as they become available.