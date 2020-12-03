Deputies arrest unlicensed cannabis grower in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Santa Maria man for the illegal sale of cannabis as well as various gun charges on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said detectives obtained search warrants for the 100 block of East Sunset and 900 block of East Hermosa after a month-long investigation into illegal cannabis sales and a delivery service to the areas of Lompoc, Santa Maria and unincorporated county areas.

The warrants were served around 7 a.m. Thursday morning by detectives from the Narcotics and Cannabis Compliance along with a sheriff's K9 team.

During the operation, detectives found the seller did not have a state or county license and was selling untested and unverified products which consisted of canabis flower, vapes, pre-rolls, wax and edibles.

Detectives also found a small, unlicensed commercial cannabis grow in a room protected by fake walls that were used to hide its location.

As a result, a 42-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested on felony charges for illegal and untested cannabis products for sales as well as possession of a stolen firearm and ammo. He was booked into the County Main Jail and is being held on $35,000 bail.

All of the illegal products, cannabis, firearms and cash were seized by investigators.