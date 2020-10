Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - One person was transported by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Trauma Center Saturday evening following a shooting in Lompoc.

Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said it happened just before 4 p.m. at the 700 block of the D/E alley. There was one victim in the shooting.

It is unclear how many suspect were involved at this time.

Lompoc police are on scene investigating.