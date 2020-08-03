Woman arrested after stabbing near homeless camp in Ventura

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A homeless woman was arrested following a stabbing near a homeless camp near Brown Barranca in Ventura Monday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m., Ventura police received a 911 call from a concerned resident on the 200 block of Salinas Walk who heard a woman yelling for help.

Patrol officers quickly arrived at the scene and located a victim near a vagrant encampment in the Barranca area, west of Wells Road and north of Citrus Drive.

After investigating, officers determined the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Kristy Hernandez, knew the victim. The two allegedly began arguing when Hernandez stabbed the victim once in her right arm with an unknown sharp object. Police said Hernandez immediately fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where her wounds were deemed non-life threatening.

Police said a detective was driving an unmarked police vehicle down Wells Road when he spotted Hernandez. Officers moved in and she was arrested at the scene for assault with a deadly weapon.

A review of the Ventura County Superior Court website revealed Hernandez has prior convictions for vehicle theft, being under the influence of a controlled substance, vandalism, petty theft and resisting arrest.