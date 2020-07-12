Oxnard police make one DUI arrest during weekend DUI checkpoint

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - One driver was arrested for DUI at a DUI checkpoint in Oxnard Saturday evening.

The checkpoint was held on a portion of Oxnard Boulevard south of Wagon Wheel Road from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

During the checkpoint, officers screened a total of 767 vehicles resulting in the citation of 15 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid license, six traffic citations, one towed vehicle and one DUI arrest.

Oxnard police said they determine their checkpoint locations based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Police said as businesses continue to reopen, including bars and restaurants, impaired driving remains a top traffic safety concern.