Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A bicyclist was hit by a car in Santa Maria Sunday evening. He later died from his injuries.

Santa Maria police responded to a call of a "man down" around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Blosser Road.

Officers said they found a mangled bicycle and a bicyclist lying off the side of the road south of Main Street.

The bicyclist had major injuries and officers attempted a medical intervention while AMR responded. The victim was then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center but he died from his injuries.

Santa Maria police identified the bicyclist as Ramon Maldonado, 48, from Santa Maria.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers have not yet located any witnesses to the crash.

Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit/Traffic Investigators and the Santa Maria Police Department Crime Lab (CSI) responded to the scene and investigated the incident.

Their investigation revealed evidence that lead them to believe the suspect vehicle is a gray SUV or van. More than likely, this vehicle will have front end damage from the collision as Maldonado was struck from behind.

This investigation is still ongoing. Santa Maria police are asking for the public's assistance if they have any information about this hit and run.

To share information, leads or if you witnessed the crash, please call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 x 2277, Traffic Sergeant McGehee x 2291, or Traffic Officer Brewer x 1201.