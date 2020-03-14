Santa Paula police arrest driver after DUI crash with injuries

Crime

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - The Santa Paula Police Department arrested a driver on Friday after they crashed into a business on W. Main Street, injuring their passenger in the process.

Police said a traffic crash occurred around 7:19 p.m. between two cars at the intersection of 4th Street and Main Street.

As a result of this crash, one of the vehicles involved lost control and struck a business, causing extensive damage to the business.

The passenger in the car sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The second car involved in the crash contained a family of four. No members of the family were injured and they were released on the scene.

Police said the Ventura County Fire Urban Search and Rescue responded to the scene to remove the damaged parts of the building and checked it for structural integrity. The City of Santa Paula Building and Safety also responded to evaluate the damage.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Demetrio Casimiro, was contacted by police who determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers arrested Casimiro for driving while under the influence causing injury.