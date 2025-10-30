The 30 most popular homes for sale in Los Angeles
People love looking at homes—whether they’re seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people’s daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Los Angeles metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that “it” factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 19022 W Leadora Ave, Glendora, CA 91741
– Views: 8,774
– List price: $1,450,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,214
– Price per square foot: $654.92
– See 19022 W Leadora Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 on Redfin.com
#2. 4879 Hartwick St, Eagle Rock, CA 90041
– Views: 7,263
– List price: $799,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 1,625
– Price per square foot: $491.69
– See 4879 Hartwick St, Eagle Rock, CA 90041 on Redfin.com
#3. 1130 Pine St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
– Views: 6,454
– List price: $1,298,000
– Beds: 7 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,375
– Price per square foot: $546.53
– See 1130 Pine St, South Pasadena, CA 91030 on Redfin.com
#4. 9665 Longden Ave, Temple City, CA 91780
– Views: 5,465
– List price: $998,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,462
– Price per square foot: $682.63
– See 9665 Longden Ave, Temple City, CA 91780 on Redfin.com
#5. 1355 Holmby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
– Views: 5,337
– List price: $2,200,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,314
– Price per square foot: $663.85
– See 1355 Holmby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 on Redfin.com
#6. 621 N Granada Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
– Views: 5,035
– List price: $988,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,402
– Price per square foot: $704.71
– See 621 N Granada Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 on Redfin.com
#7. 1026 Oak Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90041
– Views: 4,756
– List price: $1,195,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,573
– Price per square foot: $759.69
– See 1026 Oak Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90041 on Redfin.com
#8. 1070 Marengo Ave, N Pasadena, CA 91103
– Views: 4,635
– List price: $1,149,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.75 | Square feet: 2,107
– Price per square foot: $545.33
– See 1070 Marengo Ave, N Pasadena, CA 91103 on Redfin.com
#9. 1243 S Stanley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
– Views: 4,501
– List price: $1,649,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,767
– Price per square foot: $933.22
– See 1243 S Stanley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019 on Redfin.com
#10. 4438 W 28th St, Los Angeles, CA 90016
– Views: 4,406
– List price: $599,000
– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,132
– Price per square foot: $529.15
– See 4438 W 28th St, Los Angeles, CA 90016 on Redfin.com
#11. 18308, Gresham Northridge, CA 91325
– Views: 4,222
– List price: $695,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 1,476
– Price per square foot: $470.87
– See 18308, Gresham Northridge, CA 91325 on Redfin.com
#12. 6218 Saylin Lane Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90042
– Views: 4,194
– List price: $779,000
– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,025
– Price per square foot: $760.00
– See 6218 Saylin Lane Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90042 on Redfin.com
#13. 1 Thyme Rancho, Palos Verdes, CA 90275
– Views: 4,038
– List price: $1,425,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,000
– Price per square foot: $712.50
– See 1 Thyme Rancho, Palos Verdes, CA 90275 on Redfin.com
#14. 930 N Keystone St, Burbank, CA 91506
– Views: 3,971
– List price: $999,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,260
– Price per square foot: $792.86
– See 930 N Keystone St, Burbank, CA 91506 on Redfin.com
#15. 2035 Monte Vista St, Pasadena, CA 91107
– Views: 3,929
– List price: $1,895,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,014
– Price per square foot: $940.91
– See 2035 Monte Vista St, Pasadena, CA 91107 on Redfin.com
#16. 25115 Eldorado Meadow Rd, Hidden Hills, CA 91302
– Views: 3,922
– List price: $13,500,000
– Beds: 6 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 8,860
– Price per square foot: $1,523.70
– See 25115 Eldorado Meadow Rd, Hidden Hills, CA 91302 on Redfin.com
#17. 42 W Winnie Way, Arcadia, CA 91007
– Views: 3,852
– List price: $1,300,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,867
– Price per square foot: $696.30
– See 42 W Winnie Way, Arcadia, CA 91007 on Redfin.com
#18. 3916 Glenridge Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
– Views: 3,710
– List price: $1,300,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,916
– Price per square foot: $678.50
– See 3916 Glenridge Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 on Redfin.com
#19. 587 N, Raymond Pasadena, CA 91103
– Views: 3,703
– List price: $1,495,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,187
– Price per square foot: $683.58
– See 587 N, Raymond Pasadena, CA 91103 on Redfin.com
#20. 1220 Hillcrest Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
– Views: 3,660
– List price: $22,000,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 15,533
– Price per square foot: $1,416.34
– See 1220 Hillcrest Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106 on Redfin.com
#21. 3725 Glenfeliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
– Views: 3,558
– List price: $1,995,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,937
– Price per square foot: $1,029.94
– See 3725 Glenfeliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039 on Redfin.com
#22. 10141 Mcclemont Ave, Tujunga, CA 91042
– Views: 3,497
– List price: $650,000
– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 900
– Price per square foot: $722.22
– See 10141 Mcclemont Ave, Tujunga, CA 91042 on Redfin.com
#23. 6049 Pennswood Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712
– Views: 3,497
– List price: $799,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,509
– Price per square foot: $318.45
– See 6049 Pennswood Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 on Redfin.com
#24. 5922 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
– Views: 3,488
– List price: $699,000
– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,228
– Price per square foot: $569.22
– See 5922 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043 on Redfin.com
#25. 1220 Garfield Ave, San Marino, CA 91108
– Views: 3,335
– List price: $1,500,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,772
– Price per square foot: $846.50
– See 1220 Garfield Ave, San Marino, CA 91108 on Redfin.com
#26. 2747 El Caminito, La Crescenta, CA 91214
– Views: 3,277
– List price: $1,599,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,056
– Price per square foot: $777.72
– See 2747 El Caminito, La Crescenta, CA 91214 on Redfin.com
#27. 215 Madeline Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105
– Views: 3,248
– List price: $1,270,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,306
– Price per square foot: $550.74
– See 215 Madeline Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105 on Redfin.com
#28. 3851 Blanche St, Pasadena, CA 91107
– Views: 3,176
– List price: $900,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,620
– Price per square foot: $555.56
– See 3851 Blanche St, Pasadena, CA 91107 on Redfin.com
#29. 1308 Salisbury Rd, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
– Views: 3,171
– List price: $1,495,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,182
– Price per square foot: $1,264.81
– See 1308 Salisbury Rd, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 on Redfin.com
#30. 1121 Buena Vista St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
– Views: 3,161
– List price: $3,389,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,172
– Price per square foot: $1,068.41
– See 1121 Buena Vista St, South Pasadena, CA 91030 on Redfin.com
