The 30 most popular homes for sale in Los Angeles

People love looking at homes—whether they’re seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people’s daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Los Angeles metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that “it” factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 19022 W Leadora Ave, Glendora, CA 91741

– Views: 8,774

– List price: $1,450,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,214

– Price per square foot: $654.92

#2. 4879 Hartwick St, Eagle Rock, CA 90041

– Views: 7,263

– List price: $799,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 1,625

– Price per square foot: $491.69

#3. 1130 Pine St, South Pasadena, CA 91030

– Views: 6,454

– List price: $1,298,000

– Beds: 7 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,375

– Price per square foot: $546.53

#4. 9665 Longden Ave, Temple City, CA 91780

– Views: 5,465

– List price: $998,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,462

– Price per square foot: $682.63

#5. 1355 Holmby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024

– Views: 5,337

– List price: $2,200,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,314

– Price per square foot: $663.85

#6. 621 N Granada Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801

– Views: 5,035

– List price: $988,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,402

– Price per square foot: $704.71

#7. 1026 Oak Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90041

– Views: 4,756

– List price: $1,195,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,573

– Price per square foot: $759.69

#8. 1070 Marengo Ave, N Pasadena, CA 91103

– Views: 4,635

– List price: $1,149,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.75 | Square feet: 2,107

– Price per square foot: $545.33

#9. 1243 S Stanley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019

– Views: 4,501

– List price: $1,649,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,767

– Price per square foot: $933.22

#10. 4438 W 28th St, Los Angeles, CA 90016

– Views: 4,406

– List price: $599,000

– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,132

– Price per square foot: $529.15

#11. 18308, Gresham Northridge, CA 91325

– Views: 4,222

– List price: $695,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 1,476

– Price per square foot: $470.87

#12. 6218 Saylin Lane Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90042

– Views: 4,194

– List price: $779,000

– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,025

– Price per square foot: $760.00

#13. 1 Thyme Rancho, Palos Verdes, CA 90275

– Views: 4,038

– List price: $1,425,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,000

– Price per square foot: $712.50

#14. 930 N Keystone St, Burbank, CA 91506

– Views: 3,971

– List price: $999,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,260

– Price per square foot: $792.86

#15. 2035 Monte Vista St, Pasadena, CA 91107

– Views: 3,929

– List price: $1,895,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,014

– Price per square foot: $940.91

#16. 25115 Eldorado Meadow Rd, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

– Views: 3,922

– List price: $13,500,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 8,860

– Price per square foot: $1,523.70

#17. 42 W Winnie Way, Arcadia, CA 91007

– Views: 3,852

– List price: $1,300,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,867

– Price per square foot: $696.30

#18. 3916 Glenridge Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

– Views: 3,710

– List price: $1,300,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,916

– Price per square foot: $678.50

#19. 587 N, Raymond Pasadena, CA 91103

– Views: 3,703

– List price: $1,495,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,187

– Price per square foot: $683.58

#20. 1220 Hillcrest Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106

– Views: 3,660

– List price: $22,000,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 15,533

– Price per square foot: $1,416.34

#21. 3725 Glenfeliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

– Views: 3,558

– List price: $1,995,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,937

– Price per square foot: $1,029.94

#22. 10141 Mcclemont Ave, Tujunga, CA 91042

– Views: 3,497

– List price: $650,000

– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 900

– Price per square foot: $722.22

#23. 6049 Pennswood Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712

– Views: 3,497

– List price: $799,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,509

– Price per square foot: $318.45

#24. 5922 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043

– Views: 3,488

– List price: $699,000

– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,228

– Price per square foot: $569.22

#25. 1220 Garfield Ave, San Marino, CA 91108

– Views: 3,335

– List price: $1,500,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,772

– Price per square foot: $846.50

#26. 2747 El Caminito, La Crescenta, CA 91214

– Views: 3,277

– List price: $1,599,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,056

– Price per square foot: $777.72

#27. 215 Madeline Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105

– Views: 3,248

– List price: $1,270,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,306

– Price per square foot: $550.74

#28. 3851 Blanche St, Pasadena, CA 91107

– Views: 3,176

– List price: $900,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,620

– Price per square foot: $555.56

#29. 1308 Salisbury Rd, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

– Views: 3,171

– List price: $1,495,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,182

– Price per square foot: $1,264.81

#30. 1121 Buena Vista St, South Pasadena, CA 91030

– Views: 3,161

– List price: $3,389,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,172

– Price per square foot: $1,068.41

