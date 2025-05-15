Skip to Content
Best public high schools in the Los Angeles metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy

– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 449 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#24. West Ranch High School

– Location: William S. Hart Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,865 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#23. Downtown Magnets High School

– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 861 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#22. Da Vinci Science

– Location: El Segundo, CA
– Enrollment: 560 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#21. Arcadia High School

– Location: Arcadia Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 3,022 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#20. Northwood High School

– Location: Irvine Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,251 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#19. Independence High (Alternative)

– Location: Alhambra Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 88 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#18. Rancho Learning Center

– Location: Arcadia Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 69 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#17. Oxford Academy

– Location: Anaheim Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,289 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#16. La Canada High School

– Location: La Canada Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,993 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#15. Granada Hills Charter

– Location: Granada Hills, CA
– Enrollment: 5,869 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#14. Eunice Sato Academy of Math & Science

– Location: Long Beach Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 481 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#13. South Pasadena Senior High School

– Location: South Pasadena Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,477 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#12. The Science Academy STEM Magnet

– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 467 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#11. Whitney High School

– Location: ABC Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,010 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#10. Riverside STEM Academy

– Location: Riverside Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 669 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#9. University High School

– Location: Irvine Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,164 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#8. Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

– Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,290 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#7. Early College High School

– Location: Newport-Mesa Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 201 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#6. Academy of the Canyons

– Location: William S. Hart Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 396 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#5. California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley

– Location: Duarte, CA
– Enrollment: 986 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#4. Orange County School of the Arts

– Location: Santa Ana, CA
– Enrollment: 2,252 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#3. Troy High School

– Location: Fullerton Joint Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,614 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#2. Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM

– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 725 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#1. California Academy of Mathematics & Science

– Location: Long Beach Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 672 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

