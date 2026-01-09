Coldest Januarys in California since 1895
Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Januarys in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.
#10. January 1957 (tie)
– Average temperature: 38.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 47.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.4°F
– Total precipitation: 3.92″
#10. January 1952 (tie)
– Average temperature: 38.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 46.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 30.6°F
– Total precipitation: 7.44″
#9. January 1933
– Average temperature: 38.3°F
– Monthly high temperature: 47.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29°F
– Total precipitation: 5.69″
#8. January 1916
– Average temperature: 38.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 44.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 31.4°F
– Total precipitation: 11.01″
#7. January 1955
– Average temperature: 38°F
– Monthly high temperature: 47°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.1°F
– Total precipitation: 3.61″
#6. January 1950
– Average temperature: 37.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 47°F
– Monthly low temperature: 28.2°F
– Total precipitation: 5.39″
#5. January 1922
– Average temperature: 37.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 47.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 27.4°F
– Total precipitation: 2.89″
#4. January 1898
– Average temperature: 37.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 46.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 28.3°F
– Total precipitation: 1.34″
#3. January 1917
– Average temperature: 36.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 46.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 26.8°F
– Total precipitation: 2.51″
#2. January 1949
– Average temperature: 32.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 42.1°F
– Monthly low temperature: 22.3°F
– Total precipitation: 2.09″
#1. January 1937
– Average temperature: 32°F
– Monthly high temperature: 40.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 23.2°F
– Total precipitation: 3.4″