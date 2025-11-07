MT-R

Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Los Angeles Rams have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Los Angeles Rams history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Los Angeles Rams history.

#10. Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

– Date: Oct 25, 1964

– Final score: 27-17

– Largest deficit: 17

#9. St. Louis Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

– Date: Dec 30, 2002

– Final score: 31-20

– Largest deficit: 17

#8. St. Louis Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

– Date: Oct 10, 2004

– Final score: 33-27

– Largest deficit: 17

#7. St. Louis Rams @ Buffalo Bills

– Date: Sep 20, 1998

– Final score: 34-33

– Largest deficit: 18

#6. Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears

– Date: Sep 26, 1965

– Final score: 30-28

– Largest deficit: 19

#5. Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

– Date: Oct 24, 1948

– Final score: 34-27

– Largest deficit: 21

#4. Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

– Date: Nov 17, 1957

– Final score: 31-27

– Largest deficit: 21

#3. St. Louis Rams @ Houston Texans

– Date: Nov 27, 2005

– Final score: 33-27

– Largest deficit: 21

#2. Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

– Date: Oct 12, 1952

– Final score: 30-28

– Largest deficit: 22

#1. Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Date: Dec 6, 1992

– Final score: 31-27

– Largest deficit: 24