amine chakour // Shutterstock

Best NFL players born in California

Football has long been woven into the cultural fabric of America, and every state has produced its share of gridiron legends. From Hall of Fame quarterbacks to record-setting receivers and defensive stalwarts, some of the NFL’s greatest talents trace their roots back to California.

Using data from Pro Football Reference, Stacker compiled a ranking of the best NFL players born in California. Players were ranked by weighted career approximate value (AV), a metric developed by Pro Football Reference that measures overall career impact. Data is as of the start of the 2025 NFL season.

This list highlights players who made their mark on the league—some remembered for their longevity, others for their peak dominance. Read on to see which football stars born in California have left the biggest legacy in NFL history.

#49. Fred Dryer (DE) (tie)

– City: Hawthorne

– Years played: 1969-1981 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 176

– Pro Bowl selections: 1

– Weighted career value: 80

#49. Fred Warner (OLB) (tie)

– City: San Marcos

– Years played: 2018-2024 (7 years as starter)

– Games played: 115

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

– Weighted career value: 80

#48. Steve DeBerg (QB)

– City: Oakland

– Years played: 1978-1998 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 206

– Weighted career value: 81

#47. Donnie Edwards (LB)

– City: San Diego

– Years played: 1996-2008 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 197

– Pro Bowl selections: 1

– Weighted career value: 83

#46. David Bakhtiari (T)

– City: San Mateo

– Years played: 2013-2023 (9 years as starter)

– Games played: 131

– Pro Bowl selections: 3

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 84

#44. Chad Brown (LB) (tie)

– City: Pasadena

– Years played: 1993-2007 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 188

– Pro Bowl selections: 3

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 85

#44. Jim Plunkett (QB) (tie)

– City: San Jose

– Years played: 1971-1986 (10 years as starter)

– Games played: 157

– Weighted career value: 85

#43. Alex Mack (C)

– City: Los Angeles

– Years played: 2009-2021 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 196

– Pro Bowl selections: 7

– Weighted career value: 86

#40. Dave Grayson (DB) (tie)

– City: San Diego

– Years played: 1961-1970 (8 years as starter)

– Games played: 139

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

– Weighted career value: 87

#40. Ed White (G) (tie)

– City: San Diego

– Years played: 1969-1985 (15 years as starter)

– Games played: 241

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– Weighted career value: 87

#40. Ron Mix (T) (tie)

– City: Los Angeles

– Years played: 1960-1971 (9 years as starter)

– Games played: 142

– Pro Bowl selections: 8

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 9

– Weighted career value: 87

#39. Eric Weddle (DB)

– City: Fontana

– Years played: 2007-2021 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 201

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 88

#35. Davante Adams (WR) (tie)

– City: Redwood City

– Years played: 2014-2024 (10 years as starter)

– Games played: 164

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

– Weighted career value: 89

#35. Jeff Garcia (QB) (tie)

– City: Gilroy

– Years played: 1999-2009 (8 years as starter)

– Games played: 125

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– Weighted career value: 89

#35. La’Roi Glover (DT) (tie)

– City: San Diego

– Years played: 1996-2008 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 193

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

– Weighted career value: 89

#35. Max Montoya (G) (tie)

– City: Montebello

– Years played: 1979-1994 (14 years as starter)

– Games played: 223

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– Weighted career value: 89

#34. Joey Porter (LB)

– City: Santa Clara County

– Years played: 1999-2011 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 188

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

– Weighted career value: 90

#33. Tyron Smith (T)

– City: Moreno Valley

– Years played: 2011-2024 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 171

– Pro Bowl selections: 8

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 91

#32. Derek Carr (QB)

– City: Fresno

– Years played: 2014-2024 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 169

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– Weighted career value: 93

#31. Clay Matthews (LB)

– City: Palo Alto

– Years played: 1978-1996 (16 years as starter)

– Games played: 278

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– Weighted career value: 94

#29. Tony Gonzalez (TE) (tie)

– City: Torrance

– Years played: 1997-2013 (16 years as starter)

– Games played: 270

– Pro Bowl selections: 14

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

– Weighted career value: 95

#29. Tony Romo (QB) (tie)

– City: San Diego

– Years played: 2004-2016 (8 years as starter)

– Games played: 156

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– Weighted career value: 95

#24. Eric Allen (DB) (tie)

– City: San Diego

– Years played: 1988-2001 (14 years as starter)

– Games played: 217

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

– Weighted career value: 96

#24. Jared Goff (QB) (tie)

– City: Novato

– Years played: 2016-2024 (8 years as starter)

– Games played: 134

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– Weighted career value: 96

#24. Mark Brunell (QB) (tie)

– City: Los Angeles

– Years played: 1994-2011 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 193

– Pro Bowl selections: 3

– Weighted career value: 96

#24. Troy Aikman (QB) (tie)

– City: West Covina

– Years played: 1989-2000 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 165

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– Weighted career value: 96

#24. Troy Polamalu (DB) (tie)

– City: Santa Ana

– Years played: 2003-2014 (10 years as starter)

– Games played: 158

– Pro Bowl selections: 8

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

– Weighted career value: 96

#21. Hardy Nickerson (LB) (tie)

– City: Compton

– Years played: 1987-2002 (14 years as starter)

– Games played: 225

– Pro Bowl selections: 5

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 97

#21. Henry Ellard (WR) (tie)

– City: Fresno

– Years played: 1983-1998 (14 years as starter)

– Games played: 228

– Pro Bowl selections: 3

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 97

#21. Richard Sherman (DB) (tie)

– City: Compton

– Years played: 2011-2021 (9 years as starter)

– Games played: 144

– Pro Bowl selections: 5

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

– Weighted career value: 97

#18. Josh Allen (QB) (tie)

– City: Firebaugh

– Years played: 2018-2024 (7 years as starter)

– Games played: 111

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– Weighted career value: 98

#18. Lance Briggs (LB) (tie)

– City: Los Angeles County

– Years played: 2003-2014 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 173

– Pro Bowl selections: 7

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

– Weighted career value: 98

#18. O.J. Simpson (RB) (tie)

– City: San Francisco

– Years played: 1969-1979 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 135

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

– Weighted career value: 98

#17. John Brodie (QB)

– City: San Francisco

– Years played: 1957-1973 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 201

– Pro Bowl selections: 2

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

– Weighted career value: 99

#16. Haloti Ngata (DT)

– City: Inglewood

– Years played: 2006-2018 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 180

– Pro Bowl selections: 5

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 100

#15. Larry Allen (G)

– City: Los Angeles

– Years played: 1994-2007 (13 years as starter)

– Games played: 203

– Pro Bowl selections: 11

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

– Weighted career value: 101

#12. James Lofton (WR) (tie)

– City: Fort Ord

– Years played: 1978-1993 (14 years as starter)

– Games played: 233

– Pro Bowl selections: 8

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

– Weighted career value: 102

#12. Logan Mankins (G) (tie)

– City: Catheys Valley

– Years played: 2005-2015 (11 years as starter)

– Games played: 161

– Pro Bowl selections: 7

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

– Weighted career value: 102

#12. Steve Smith Sr. (WR) (tie)

– City: Los Angeles

– Years played: 2001-2016 (14 years as starter)

– Games played: 219

– Pro Bowl selections: 5

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 102

#11. Gary Zimmerman (T)

– City: Fullerton

– Years played: 1986-1997 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 184

– Pro Bowl selections: 7

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

– Weighted career value: 103

#10. Marcus Allen (RB)

– City: San Diego

– Years played: 1982-1997 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 222

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 104

#9. Carson Palmer (QB)

– City: Fresno

– Years played: 2004-2017 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 182

– Pro Bowl selections: 3

– Weighted career value: 107

#8. Randall Cunningham (QB)

– City: Santa Barbara

– Years played: 1985-2001 (7 years as starter)

– Games played: 161

– Pro Bowl selections: 4

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

– Weighted career value: 110

#7. Warren Moon (QB)

– City: Los Angeles

– Years played: 1984-2000 (15 years as starter)

– Games played: 208

– Pro Bowl selections: 9

– Weighted career value: 116

#6. Dan Fouts (QB)

– City: San Francisco

– Years played: 1973-1987 (14 years as starter)

– Games played: 181

– Pro Bowl selections: 6

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

– Weighted career value: 123

#5. Bobby Wagner (ILB)

– City: Los Angeles

– Years played: 2012-2024 (13 years as starter)

– Games played: 202

– Pro Bowl selections: 10

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

– Weighted career value: 127

#4. Junior Seau (LB)

– City: San Diego

– Years played: 1990-2009 (16 years as starter)

– Games played: 268

– Pro Bowl selections: 12

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

– Weighted career value: 133

#3. Anthony Munoz (T)

– City: Ontario

– Years played: 1980-1992 (12 years as starter)

– Games played: 185

– Pro Bowl selections: 11

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 9

– Weighted career value: 138

#2. Aaron Rodgers (QB)

– City: Chico

– Years played: 2005-2024 (15 years as starter)

– Games played: 248

– Pro Bowl selections: 10

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

– Weighted career value: 166

#1. Tom Brady (QB)

– City: San Mateo

– Years played: 2000-2022 (21 years as starter)

– Games played: 335

– Pro Bowl selections: 15

– All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

– Weighted career value: 184