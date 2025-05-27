Pell Studio // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from California

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from California using data from 247Sports. Here’s the players from California set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. TJ Lateef (QB)

– National rank: #239 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #20

– College: Nebraska

– High school: Orange Lutheran (Orange, CA)

#19. Trestin Castro (CB)

– National rank: #236 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #24

– College: USC

– High school: Upland (Upland, CA)

#18. Josiah Sharma (DL)

– National rank: #217 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #19

– College: Texas

– High school: Folsom (Folsom, CA)

#17. Vander Ploog (TE)

– National rank: #207 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: Oregon

– High school: Troy (Fullerton, CA)

#16. Nasir Wyatt (LB)

– National rank: #191 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #22

– College: Oregon

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#15. Akili Smith Jr. (QB)

– National rank: #189 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #16

– College: Oregon

– High school: Lincoln (San Diego, CA)

#14. Jordon Davison (RB)

– National rank: #171 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #12

– College: Oregon

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#13. Kaleb Edwards (TE)

– National rank: #162 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #8

– College: Alabama

– High school: Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills, CA)

#12. Marco Jones (Edge)

– National rank: #142 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– College: Texas A&M

– High school: San Ramon Valley (Danville, CA)

#11. Dylan Robinson Jr. (ATH)

– National rank: #139 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #6

– College: Washington

– High school: Bonita (La Verne, CA)

#10. Noah Mikhail (LB)

– National rank: #127 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #8

– College: Texas A&M

– High school: Bonita (La Verne, CA)

#9. Daryus Dixson (CB)

– National rank: #111 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– College: Penn State

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#8. Matai Tagoa’i (LB)

– National rank: #102 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #6

– College: USC

– High school: San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)

#7. Adonyss Currie (CB)

– National rank: #78 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: Texas A&M

– High school: Quartz Hill (Lancaster, CA)

#6. Hayden Lowe (Edge)

– National rank: #75 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #8

– College: Miami

– High school: Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, CA)

#5. Madden Faraimo (LB)

– National rank: #66 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA)

#4. Chuck McDonald (CB)

– National rank: #51 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: Alabama

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#3. Jackson Lloyd (OT)

– National rank: #45 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: Alabama

– High school: Carmel (Carmel, CA)

#2. Husan Longstreet (QB)

– National rank: #25 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #4

– College: USC

– High school: Centennial (Corona, CA)

#1. Dijon Lee Jr. (CB)

– National rank: #14 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #4

– College: Alabama

– High school: Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)