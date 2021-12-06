Carlson comes up big Capitals beat Ducks 4-3 in shootout

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington’s third and final shootout goal to give the Capitals’ a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington. Alex Ovechkin added his 20th and 21st assists for the Capitals, and Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves. Sonny Milano, Vinni Lettieri and Josh Manson scored for Anaheim, while John Gibson stopped 26 shots.