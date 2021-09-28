NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season

AP California

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The NBA has released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams, detailing how unvaccinated players will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions. Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates or staff, must have lockers as far away from vaccinated players as possible, and must stay masked and at least six feet away from all other attendees in any team meeting.