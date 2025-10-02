New state law raises education requirements for law enforcement candidates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KEYT) – A bill authored by Thousand Oaks Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin that raises the education requirements to join law enforcement was signed into law Wednesday.

Beginning in 2031, Assembly Bill 992 will give peace officer candidates three years to attain on of the following degrees or certificates: an associate's degree, a bachelor's degree, a modern policing degree at the associate's level, or a professional policing certificate.

"While the requirements of AB 992 are only for the start of a peace officers career, my hope is that every peace officer becomes a lifelong learner, stacking their education achievements into more advanced degrees," explained Assemblymember Irwin. "I would also encourage agencies to incentivize additional education with career advancement opportunities."

The bill was sponsored by the California Police Chiefs Association, the California State Sheriff's Association, and the Peace Officer Research Association of California noted Assemblymember Irwin's Office in a press release Thursday.

In 2021, AB 89 was passed and signed into law and raised the minimum age requirements for peace officers to 21 statewide and tasked the California Community Colleges' Chancellor's Office with establishing a modern policing degree program mentioned in Assemblymember Irwin's AB 992.

"Education is a foundational building block for success," noted Assemblymember Irwin. "Whether it be in a profession or trade, we all benefit when there are opportunities for individuals to further develop their skills, and law enforcement is no exception."