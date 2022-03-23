Mother of 8-year-old found dead charged with murder, abuse

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say have charged the mother of an 8-year-old girl who was found dead inside a central California home after the child was reported missing in her killing. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office says it charged 30-year-old Samantha Johnson and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, with murder and child abuse in the death of Johnson’s daughter, Sophia Mason. Johnson is in custody, and Jackson remains at large. The Public Defender’s office in Merced County is representing Johnson. It didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press Wednesday seeking comment.