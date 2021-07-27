Cal ISO issues Flex Alert for Wednesday evening

California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday evening due to high temperatures.

The Flex Alert will be in place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cal ISO posted about the Flex Alert on social media, noting the alert was necessary due to head and "tight supply conditions."

High temperatures are expected in parts of interior Northern California and energy demand is expected to be high. During Flex Alerts, Cal ISO asks Californians to conserve electricity to reduce strain on the power grid while demand for energy is high.

Due to heat and tight supply conditions, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Wednesday, July 28, from 4-9 p.m. encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help alleviate stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/67ywD0F1J9 pic.twitter.com/cTBodENmN2 — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 28, 2021

During the Flex Alert, Cal ISO is encouraging Californians to:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Ahead of the alert, Cal ISO recommends:

Precooling your home by lowering the thermostat

Using major appliances earlier in the day

Closing window coverings

Charging electronics

If demand for energy exceeds supply, Cal ISO could order utilities, such as PG&E or SoCal Edison, to implement rotating power outages over short periods of time.

The agency said that Californians significantly reduced their energy use when Flex Alerts were issued last month and last summer, and that prevented or limited the number of outages.

For energy saving tips and information about Flex Alerts, click here.

To subscribe to receive Flex Alerts, click here.