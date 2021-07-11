Statewide Flex Alert issued for Monday evening

California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday evening.

According to Cal ISO, the Flex Alert was issued due to high temperatures in the forecast, as well as issues related to a wildfire burning in Oregon. The Bootleg Fire has caused issues with transmission lines that could create an extra burden on the power grid, Cal ISO said.

The Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday. During that time, Californians are asked to conserve electricity to reduce strain on the power grid while demand for energy is high.

With transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to #BootlegFire & continued high temperatures, the California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Monday, July 12, from 4-9 p.m. Consumers are urged to #conserveenergy to help stabilize the grid. https://t.co/PQHFuzyHyx pic.twitter.com/PZtz8SE4Xn — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 12, 2021

If demand for energy exceeds supply, Cal ISO could order utilities, such as Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison, to implement rotating power outages over short periods of time.

Californians can reduce their power during the Flex Alert by avoiding using some appliances and turning off unnecessary lights. Prior to the alert, people should charge their portable electronics and pre-cool their homes in the event of rolling outages.

