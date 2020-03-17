Gov. Newsom signs $1.1 billion emergency funding legislation

California

SACRAMENTO - Gov. Gavin Newsom signed emergency legislation on Tuesday that will free up more than $1 billion in emergency funding to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

“In just one day’s time, members of the California Legislature came together across party lines to unanimously pass emergency legislation authorizing over $1 billion to fight COVID-19. This money will provide more hospital beds and medical equipment to help hospitals deal with the coming surge and it will help protect those who are most at risk. I am grateful to the Legislature for their quick action,” said Newsom.

Newsom said the cooperation to get the legislation passed was "simply remarkable."

According to the Governor's office, the funding will be used to:

Increased hospital bed capacity and purchase medical equipment to combat the coming surge in COVID-19 patients

Protect hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities most vulnerable to COVID-19 spread

Provide lifesaving services to Californians isolating at home

Support local government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in homeless populations and provide safe beds for people experiencing homelessness

Provide funding to clean child care facilities that remain open

The legislation also provides $100 million Proposition for personal protective equipment and cleaning for schools that remain open. It also allows schools to maintain funding throughout service disruptions.

Gov. Newsom was set to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the fight against the coronavirus.