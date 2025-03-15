Friends and farmers mourn Rodney Chow

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Farmers and friends are mourning a longtime Carpinteria grower and friend.

Rodney Chow died on Tuesday at the age of 95

In addition to selling fruit at farmers markets in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, chow was the author of a couple of books about his life and about being as American as apple pie, as he liked to say.

He was also a successful realtor in Ventura County.

Chow was known for cooking for his friends on special occasions and sharing his love of of his late wife and family.

The farmers market will be setting up a memorial booth for Rodney Chow at Saturday's market in Santa Barbara on March 29.