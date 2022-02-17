Skip to Content
Agriculture
By
Published 11:52 am

Strawberry season begins in Santa Maria with growers hoping for a bumper crop

Strawberry field
Strawberries grow at West Coast Berry Farms along Black Road in Santa Maria. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Strawberry season is now underway in the Santa Maria Valley with area growers optimistic the crop will yield a successful harvest in 2022.

After just a few weeks of growth, farmers say the season is off to a great start. Already, workers can been seen throughout the valley in local fields harvesting ripe fruit that will be shipped around the world.

While a lack of rain is a concern, the dry weather has been a benefit at the same time. Cold temperatures at night, followed by sunny, warm daytime weather has allowed strawberries to thrive during the early portion of the season.

Local strawberry stands, a longtime Santa Maria tradition, are also starting to open for business. At The Berry Stop, near the intersection of Stowell Road and Nicholson Ave., the stand has already been open for about a week.

Coming up tonight on NewsChannel at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., learn more about this year's strawberry crop and if prices might be more than usual this year.

Agriculture
Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content