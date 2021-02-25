Santa Barbara County Fair moving forward with virtual livestock auction this year

Agriculture

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Fair is now accepting entries for its 2021 Livestock Auction.

On Thursday, DNA kits for all species first became available for students to pick up at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Kits are due on various dates for different species, including heifers and beef on March 12, sheep, goats and swine on May 7.

Previously, Fair officials announced the livestock auction will remain in a virtual format, similar to last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no in person show or auction.

The Santa Barbara County Fair Virtual Livestock show is scheduled for July 5-9, while the Virtual Livestock auction is planned for July 15-16.

In a letter to the public last month, officials said, "There will be no in person show or auction.We are diligently working to ensure the survival of our fair and for that reason we are planning for market sales only, and unfortunately will not be able to offer separate showmanship classes. Small livestock will also not be included as a fair judging is not possible without hands on evaluation of the animals, transportation to processors, and the current restrictions with rabbits."

Each student must submit a YQCA Certificate Number online with their entry.

All entries are due by May 14, 2021 by 11:59 p.m.

