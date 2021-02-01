Local farmers assessing impact of recent rainstorm

Agriculture

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Last week's storm dumped several inches of rain on all parts of the Central Coast.

Having had very little precipitation over the past several months, the rain was much needed.

However, it also fell in amounts not typically seen in this area over such a short period of time, including more than a foot along some parts of the North Coast.

Last week's rain understandably has impacted the Central Coast agriculture industry.

Now, a few days later, local farmers are still assessing how much damage, if any, the storm has caused to their crops.

At Talley Farms, just outside Arroyo Grande, the farm received more than six inches of rain.

Talley Farms President/CEO, Owner Brian Talley said that's an amount he hasn't seen in many years.

On Monday morning, he was out in the vineyard checking out the crops, looking to see how they've handled the last few days.

Across the street, at the family's specialty crop farm, conditions are still very wet.

Talley said operations at both the vineyard and specialty crop farm have been impacted by the rain.

NewsChannel 3-12 is speaking with Talley Farms ownership and will have more on the story tonight on 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.