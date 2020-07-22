California Mid-State Fair begins four-day online livestock show and auction

Agriculture

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The California Mid-State Fair is holding its 2020 Junior Livestock Show and Auction in a virtual format beginning Wednesday.

The fair announced it was cancelling this year's entire 10-day event in late May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the announcement, the fair's Board of Directors said they were determined to help out the junior livestock exhibitors.

A plan was devised to hold an auction in a virtual format, using the online platform ShoWorks.

At noon on Wednesday, bids were being accepted for replacement heifers, market steers, market sheep, market goats, market hogs, market broilers, market turkeys, meat rabbits and add-ons.

The replacement heifer sale is scheduled to end on Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

The market animal sale is set to conclude on Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m.

Add-ons will remain open through Thursday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

According to the fair, all of the livestock projects will be sold, as well as judged and placed through the virtual format.

The fair said there will be 763 exhibitors that will participate in the four-day auction.

For more information, visit midstatefair.com