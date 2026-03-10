Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Marks 67 Years Since Tibetan Uprising

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Tuesday marks 67 years since the Tibetan Uprising against Chinese rule.

Community members gathered outside City Hall to honor the anniversary on Tuesday.

The event included a proclamation of “Tibet Day” and the raising of the Tibetan flag.

Supporters believe the ceremony is a way to stand in solidarity with Tibetans around the world.

