Skip to Content
News

El Distrito de Coachella anuncia recortes para reducir déficit de $25.4 millones

By
Published 2:31 pm

Nancy Prado

Los miembros de la mesa directiva del Distrito Escolar del Valle de Coachella votaron a favor de eliminar varios puestos de trabajo con el objetivo de reducir el déficit presupuestario $25.4 millones de dólares durante los próximos tres años.

A lo que muchos padres y maestros expresaron su descontento con los recortes.

La mesa directiva ya había aprobado el plan de estabilización el 12 de Febrero pasado y el plan incluye despido de varios empleados. Según la ley estatal, los avisos de despido deben enviarse a mediados de este mes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.