Rescatan a excursionista de las montañas de La Quinta Cove

Jesus Reyes
By
Published 5:14 pm

Lina Robles

El viernes pasado a las 10:30 de la mañana la policía recibió una llamada que reportaba que un excursionista se había accidentado mientras aventuraba en las montañas de La Quinta Cove donde llegaron las cuadrillas de rescate y aunque no dijeron que clase de heridas sufrió, si dijeron que fue transportado al hospital en una ambulancia que lo esperaba en una calle cercana a la zona montañosa. Las autoridades recomiendan a los aventureros a llevar bastante agua y usar zapatos apropiados para el terreno montañoso.

