Skip to Content
News

Dos muertos y tres heridos tras un tiroteo en Palm Springs este fin de semana.

By
New
Published 5:14 pm

Lina Robles

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Una fiesta terminó en balacera el sábado pasado a las 12:30 de la madrugada cerca de la calle Indian Canyon y la Avenida 20 al norte del freeway 10 en Palm Springs donde se reportó un pleito que terminó en tragedia.

Testigos comentaron que varios motociclistas se fueron del área antes de que llegara la policía y agentes del sheriff quienes encontraron a cinco personas con heridas de bala por lo que de inmediato los transportaron al hospital, lamentablemente dos de ellos murieron y la vida de las otras 3 personas no corrió peligro.

Se supo que en la zona industrial cercana se realizaba un evento privado de un club de motociclistas cuando se ocurrió el tiroteo.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.