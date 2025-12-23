Skip to Content
Firefighters battle commercial structure fire in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- (KEYT) San Luis Obispo County firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 3 A.M. this morning.

The structure on fire was a 30,000 square foot property containing lumber and pesticides, located on Bull Canyon Road.

By 4am, the structure was 50% burned.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, leading the scene commander to clear the building and allow it to burn until water tenders could be set up.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

Bull Canyon Road will remain closed for the next 5 hours. Travelers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

